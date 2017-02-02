Justin Timberlake’s ‘Cry Me A River’ may have come out in 2002, but a dance troupe has just given it a new lease of life.
With contemporary choreography by Andrew Winghart, the dancers tell the story of one man determined to wash away his heartache.
“A man writes off his ex-lover by manifesting a ‘river’ of female dancers to act as an extension his indifference toward her,” the video’s description reads on YouTube.
The routine opens with a mesmerising solo by dancer George Lawrence II...
Before he’s joined by 36 female dancers who create a river of blue.
The troupe move in perfect unity...
Before the waves part and the man in left alone and strong once more.
The video has been viewed more than 25,000 times since it was posted on YouTube on Tuesday. We can’t stop watching it.