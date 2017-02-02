Justin Timberlake’s ‘Cry Me A River’ may have come out in 2002, but a dance troupe has just given it a new lease of life.

With contemporary choreography by Andrew Winghart, the dancers tell the story of one man determined to wash away his heartache.

“A man writes off his ex-lover by manifesting a ‘river’ of female dancers to act as an extension his indifference toward her,” the video’s description reads on YouTube.

The routine opens with a mesmerising solo by dancer George Lawrence II...