Customer Leaves Brutal Review On Trip Advisor, Restaurant Has Hilarious Response

When a bar and restaurant received a brutal review on Trip Advisor, its owner didn’t get mad, he got even.

Ben Gatt, who owns Bristol-based hangout The Old Butcher’s, recently named a drink in honour of the disgruntled customer, known only as Wayne S.

In a TripAdvisor post that has since been deleted, Wayne wrote: “Heard about this place and thought I’d pop in for a drink to check it out. It’s an old butcher’s shop and it feels like it still is, bright white tiled walls, the furniture was uncomfortable, wasn’t sure if it was supposed to be a bar or a restaurant, to be honest, it felt like neither.

“Poncy 2/3 of a pint glass for beer, what’s wrong with pints FFS??”