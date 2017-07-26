Customer Leaves Brutal Review On Trip Advisor, Restaurant Has Hilarious Response

When a bar and restaurant received a brutal review on Trip Advisor, its owner didn’t get mad, he got even.
Ben Gatt, who owns Bristol-based hangout The Old Butcher’s, recently named a drink in honour of the disgruntled customer, known only as Wayne S.
In a TripAdvisor post that has since been deleted, Wayne wrote: “Heard about this place and thought I’d pop in for a drink to check it out. It’s an old butcher’s shop and it feels like it still is, bright white tiled walls, the furniture was uncomfortable, wasn’t sure if it was supposed to be a bar or a restaurant, to be honest, it felt like neither.
“Poncy 2/3 of a pint glass for beer, what’s wrong with pints FFS??”
He also took a personal dislike to Ben’s attire, particularly the owner’s love of dungarees.
“The owner struts about in dungarees and if he has the chance to check his reflection he damn well makes sure he does,” Wayne said.
The Old Butcher’s serves a range of craft beer and is also home to eatery Carol’s Crab Kitchen, but Wayne wasn’t impressed by the menu.
“Would I eat there? Never, only has crab on the menu anyway?! Would I drink there again? Never,” he said.
“Would I recommend it? Only to those who want to be soooo hip (like the owner thinks he is) that they want to watch the traffic go by in this rather grey and drab area of town.”
In response to the harsh post, Ben decided to name a drink inspired by the rant.
“Wayne’s inspiring words have won him a place on our menu; congratulations Wayne! We are therefore proud to introduce our new cocktail, for a limited time only, ‘The Ponce’s Dungarees’!” he wrote on Facebook.
“We hope to see you soon in our grey and drab area of town.”
Talk about killing your critics with kindness.