Dad Writes To Daughter's School Calling Out Sexism Over Typically Gendered Activities

A dad wrote to his daughter’s school to call out sexism, after hearing about the stereotypically gendered activities the girls and boys were asked to do one afternoon.

Twitter user @2FBS, from Australia, sarcastically told the headteacher he wanted to draw their attention to an “incident” that took the school back to the 1960s.

“When Ruby left for school yesterday it was 2017, but when she returned home in the afternoon she was from 1968,” he joked on 6 December..

“I know this to be the case as Ruby informed me that the ‘girls’ in Year 6 would be attending the school library to get their hair and make-up done on Monday afternoon while the ‘boys’ are going to Bunnings [DIY hardware store].”