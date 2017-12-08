Dad Writes To Daughter's School Calling Out Sexism Over Typically Gendered Activities

A dad wrote to his daughter’s school to call out sexism, after hearing about the stereotypically gendered activities the girls and boys were asked to do one afternoon.
Twitter user @2FBS, from Australia, sarcastically told the headteacher he wanted to draw their attention to an “incident” that took the school back to the 1960s.
“When Ruby left for school yesterday it was 2017, but when she returned home in the afternoon she was from 1968,” he joked on 6 December..
“I know this to be the case as Ruby informed me that the ‘girls’ in Year 6 would be attending the school library to get their hair and make-up done on Monday afternoon while the ‘boys’ are going to Bunnings [DIY hardware store].”
“Are you able to search the school buildings for a rip in the space-rime continuum?” the dad sarcastically continued.
“Perhaps a faulty Flux Capacitor hidden away in the girls toilet block?
“I look forward to this being rectified and my daughter and other girls at the school being returned to this millennium where school activities are not divided sharply along gender lines.”
Many agreed with the dad and believed the gendered activities were unacceptable.
Here’s hoping the school listens.