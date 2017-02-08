A dad who won his battle against testicular cancer shared a candid photo with his newborn son and wife with a note about being a “dream husband”.

Imgur user avidclimber posted the snap of his partner laying fast asleep in bed next to him with his first-born son laying peacefully on his chest.

“After winning a battle with testicular cancer last year we finally got our first-born son,” he wrote. “Pro-tip: Real men take care of their baby while mummy takes as many naps as she needs.”