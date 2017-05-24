A dad glued a feeding tube onto his stomach in support of his son who was born with a congenital heart defect.

Robert Selby, 33, from Virginia, US, who documents the life of his three-year-old son, Chace, on YouTube, shared the father-son snap on Instagram.

“My Mr #stealyourheart is sucking in his stomach, trying to show off his abs like his daddy but all you see are his little ribs,” the dad wrote, sharing the photo on Tuesday 23 May.

“I just cut and glued one of his G-tubes on me to show support for him and bring awareness.”