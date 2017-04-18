A stay-at-home dad has built up an impressive social media following due to his hilarious sticky notes that he writes parenting observations on.
Chris Illuminati, from the US, quit his job after the birth of his first child. Explaining how the notes started, he wrote on his blog: “Still home on maternity leave, my wife left me alone with my newborn son for the first time.
“She reminded me, again and again, of all the duties I was to perform while she was gone. ‘I better write this down,’ I joked, and grabbed some post-it notes and a black Sharpie.”
As a joke, Illuminati started to write down even the simplest of tasks and posted his notes on his Tumblr account, Message With a Bottle.
He said the notes “immediately struck a nerve with readers” and he received emails, Facebook messages, comments and tweets from mums and dads.
Eventually, the notes turned into a website where he now blogs about life as a stay-at-home dad to two little ones.
Illuminati has continued to share photos of the notes he writes on Instagram. Here are a selection of our favourites.