Stay-At-Home Dad Writes Parenting Observations On Sticky Notes And They Capture Life With Kids Perfectly

We can totally relate.

18/04/2017 11:17 | Updated 22 hours ago
Amy Packham Life Writer (Parents) at The Huffington Post UK

A stay-at-home dad has built up an impressive social media following due to his hilarious sticky notes that he writes parenting observations on. 

Chris Illuminati, from the US, quit his job after the birth of his first child. Explaining how the notes started, he wrote on his blog: “Still home on maternity leave, my wife left me alone with my newborn son for the first time.

“She reminded me, again and again, of all the duties I was to perform while she was gone. ‘I better write this down,’ I joked, and grabbed some post-it notes and a black Sharpie.” 

As a joke, Illuminati started to write down even the simplest of tasks and posted his notes on his Tumblr account, Message With a Bottle.

He said the notes “immediately struck a nerve with readers” and he received emails, Facebook messages, comments and tweets from mums and dads.

Eventually, the notes turned into a website where he now blogs about life as a stay-at-home dad to two little ones. 

Illuminati has continued to share photos of the notes he writes on Instagram. Here are a selection of our favourites.  

It only exists in my wildest dreams. Wildesssstttt dreeeaammss #taylorswift

A post shared by Message with a Bottle (@messagewithabottle) on

And if this doesn't work just move out. #dadlife #kids #angermanagement #chill

A post shared by Message with a Bottle (@messagewithabottle) on

#parenting #funny #kids

A post shared by Message with a Bottle (@messagewithabottle) on

So I turned this into a note because why not? #monsters #parenting #assholedad

A post shared by Message with a Bottle (@messagewithabottle) on

They're baaaccccckkk #notes #mwab #parenting #cooking

A post shared by Message with a Bottle (@messagewithabottle) on

VERY different reasons. Mine are more of the "oh shit!" variety. #kids #school #hideuntilseptember

A post shared by Message with a Bottle (@messagewithabottle) on

CONVERSATIONS