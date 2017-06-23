A dad found his son’s reaction to getting dizzy at the park so funny that he fell on the floor in a fit of laughter.
Chris Rainey, from the US, decided to continuously spin his son around in a pod until he was ready to get out.
And when his little one was finally put on the ground, his legs just wouldn’t work.
“I can’t stop laughing y’all,” Rainey wrote on Twitter on 21 June.
His little boy tried (and failed) to get up from the floor three times, before running off to carry on playing in the park.
Meanwhile Rainey was still cracking up on the floor.
The video has been retweeted a whopping 300,000 times and liked 435,000 times in just two days.
Also on HuffPost
7 Fun Creative Craft Projects For Toddlers
More:Uk Parents Family Children Family Time Dads
Advertisement
Suggested For You
Comments
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suggested For You
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW UK PARENTS
Newsletter
Advertisement