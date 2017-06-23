PARENTS

Dad Couldn't Stop Laughing At His Son's Reaction To Getting Dizzy At The Park

It was never going to end well. 😂

23/06/2017 10:18
Amy Packham Life Writer at HuffPost UK

A dad found his son’s reaction to getting dizzy at the park so funny that he fell on the floor in a fit of laughter. 

Chris Rainey, from the US, decided to continuously spin his son around in a pod until he was ready to get out.

And when his little one was finally put on the ground, his legs just wouldn’t work. 

“I can’t stop laughing y’all,” Rainey wrote on Twitter on 21 June.

His little boy tried (and failed) to get up from the floor three times, before running off to carry on playing in the park.

Meanwhile Rainey was still cracking up on the floor.

The video has been retweeted a whopping 300,000 times and liked 435,000 times in just two days.

SEE ALSO:

Also on HuffPost

7 Fun Creative Craft Projects For Toddlers

More:

Uk Parents Family Children Family Time Dads
Suggest a correction
Comments
Dad Couldn't Stop Laughing At His Son's Reaction To Getting Dizzy At The Park

CONVERSATIONS