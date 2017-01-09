A dad who started taking young daughter out on a “date” once a month has inspired other parents to do the same.

Mum Caitlin Fladager explained her husband started the tradition to take his daughter out for cake and ice cream to spend a little more time together.

She shared photos of their first “date” on the Love What Matters Facebook page on Friday 6 January.

“My husband decided once a month he will take our little girl out on a ‘date’ where she gets all dressed up and gets taken out for cake and ice cream,” she wrote.

Fladager continued: “Tonight was there first night doing it. He helped her pick out a dress for her to wear, got a little purse ready for her, held the door open for her, and made her feel like a princess.

“She loved it and was so happy when she got home. She will always know how she deserves to be treated because her dad sets such a high example.”

The photos show the young girl in the stages leading up to the date, including choosing her dress and at the table eating her cake.

The post obviously struck a chord with many parents, as it was shared more than 30,000 times and had 10,000 comments in just three days.

“I absolutely love this idea and something I want to start with my son,” one dad wrote.

Another commented: “You’ve nailed it there. Quality time with your daughter. I’m going to try it. Thanks dudes.”

Others said this was a tradition they had already.

“My son and I have ’date nights’,” one mother commented. “We take turns planning what our dates. Sometimes it is as simple as putting on PJs and watching a movie or going for dinner and a movie.

“Now that he earns money from chores he insists on paying for at least one thing.”

Another dad wrote: “My daughter

