The Daily Mail’s sister paper has contradicted its derring-do front-page splash claiming it “rescued” lost explorer Benedict Allen.

“Mail saves malaria-hit British explorer from jungle as he is caught between warring tribes,” Saturday’s Mail said as it described its “mission” to save Allen after he was missing for days in Papua New Guinea.

In breathless terms, the paper described chartering a helicopter, following up a “tip off from tribal chiefs” and flying out to hand Allen a satellite phone so he could ring his distraught wife.

It was Boy’s Own, Ripping Yarns stuff that reminded journalists of a time when their predecessors had a lot in common with Indiana Jones.