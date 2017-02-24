A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing a teenager after an altercation in east London.
The victim, who police said was in his early teens, was found with knife injuries on Kingsland Road, Dalston, shortly before 6pm on Tuesday.
Police and paramedics rushed to the scene along with London’s Air Ambulance.
The victim, the Metropolitan Police said, was taken to an east London hospital where he remained in a stable condition on Friday.
His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Police confirmed on Friday that a 12-year-old boy had subsequently attended an east London police station and was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He has been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in mid-April.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.