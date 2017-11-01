Damian Green Should Stand Aside While Sexual Advances Claims Are Investigated, Says Anna Soubry

Damian Green is facing calls to step aside from his job as Theresa May’s deputy until an investigation into whether he made inappropriate advances to a female Tory activist has been completed.

Conservative MP Anna Soubry said the allegations against the first secretary of state were “very serious”.

“I would say there is an investigation, by some mechanism you stand out, you remove yourself from this position, until the conclusion of that investigation,” Soubry told Sky News on Wednesday morning. “There will be reason why he is still there, it might be his own conscience.”

She added that “in normal circumstances” someone facing allegations such as those made about Green would have been suspended from their job.

Kate Maltby, who now works as a columnist, told The Times that Green had “fleetingly” touched her knee during a meeting in a Waterloo pub in 2015 and a year later sent her a “suggestive” text message after she was pictured wearing a corset in the newspaper.