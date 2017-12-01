Cabinet minister Damian Green is facing fresh claims that he viewed “thousands” of pornographic images on a Parliamentary computer.

Green was under huge political pressure after a former Scotland Yard detective told BBC News he was “shocked” by the amount of material found on a desktop device seized from the Tory MP’s Commons office.

Neil Lewis, who has not spoken publicly before, examined the computer during a 2008 inquiry into government leaks and was “in no doubt whatsoever” that Green had accessed legal pornography “extensively”.

A Cabinet Office inquiry is already underway into Green’s alleged viewing of porn, as well as claims that he behaved inappropriately towards a young Tory activist.

Green, who is First Secretary of State and effectively Theresa May’s deputy in the Government, has said he never watched or downloaded pornography at work and strongly denies any sexual harassment.

Friends of the minister told HuffPost UK that he was “gobsmacked” by the claims. “It is deeply concerning that a former police officer is, nine years on, putting into the public domain these smears of accessing non-illegal pornography,” one said.

And former minister Andrew Mitchell told Radio 4′s Today programme that Green was being denied ‘natural justice’: “You are not guilty until proven so in this country and the hounding of Mr Green over information which everyone agrees is completely legal….is completely wrong”

Green had personally reassured him the allegations were untrue. “If Damian Green tells me that, that’s good enough and I believe him,” Mitchell said.

But the Cabinet Office probe, led by Propriety and Ethics chief Sue Gray, will now face demands to interview Lewis as part of its inquiry.

Some Whitehall sources claim that the investigation has been completed after four weeks of evidence gathering, but No.10 has denied that any report has been sent to the PM.