Kammen also noted in his letter that he has served the Department of Energy, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the State Department for over 20 years in a variety of roles.

Kammen also wrote in his letter that Trump’s “actions to date have, sadly, harmed the quality of life in the United States, our standing abroad, and the sustainability of the planet”.

The President has been hit by a string of protest resignations over his botched response to Charlottesville - last week the entire Arts and Humanities Council quit.

He was forced to preemptively disband his Strategy Council of CEOs in an attempt to avoid the embarrassment of many of its members resigning.

Trump used a rally in Arizona on Tuesday night to insist the media had misrepresented his responses to the white supremacist march.

He withdrew from his suit pocket the written statement he’d read the day a woman was killed by a man who’d plowed a car through counter-protesters, but he skipped over the trouble-causing part that he’d freelanced at the time - his observation that “many sides” were to blame.

That, as well as his reiteration days later that “both sides” were to blame for the violence that led to the death of Heather Heyer and two state troopers, led Democrats and many Republicans to denounce Trump for not unmistakably calling out white supremacists and other hate groups, reports the Associated Press.

The president awoke Wednesday still thinking about the rally, as evidenced by his Twitter account.