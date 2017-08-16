Danielle Lloyd has shared a photo of her “low” baby bump, prompting fans to predict she’s going to give birth any day now.
The 33-year-old mum, who is expecting her fourth child, posted the photo of her bare baby bump on Instagram with the caption: “He is low, come on baby.”
Commenting on the photo on 16 August, one person wrote: “Aww he is going to come very soon, maybe today, so excited for you.”
Another person commented on the photo: “Danielle it won’t be long. Good luck, come on baby boy.”
While another simply wrote: “Push!”
Lloyd is already mum to Archie, six, Harry, five, and George, two, with her former partner Jamie O’Hara. This will be her first child with her fiancé Michael O’Neill.
Lloyd recently opened up about her fourth pregnancy, revealing that she was told her baby was breech.
“I’m really worried about that because I’ve already got three boys to look after, and then with a new baby, if you have a c-section you can’t really stand or walk,” she told OK! magazine.
“How am I going to do the school run? It’s not a vanity thing. I like to be back on my feet straight away.”