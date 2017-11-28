All Sections
    Danielle Lloyd's Newborn Son Ronnie Did Not Hide His Feelings About Bathtime

    That face 😍😂

    28/11/2017 12:53 GMT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Danielle Lloyd’s latest photo of her newborn son Ronnie has had us all in stitches.

    The mum-of-four shared the adorable snap of her fourth son on Instagram while he was having bathtime at his nanny’s.

    And let’s be honest - he’s  not too sure about it all, is he?

    While we were more distracted with Ronnie’s hilarious facial expression, Lloyd’s fans were quick to point out how much Ronnie looks like his dad - Michael O’ Neill.

    “Wow, looks so much like his daddy,” one person wrote. “His eyes are beaut.”

    Another commented: “This is hilarious, made my day! Definitely a daddy’s boy.”

    And just incase (like us) you’d like to see some more photos of the adorable two-month-old, we’ve rounded a few up for you. 

    Lloyd is also mum to Archie, six, Harry, five, and George, two, with her former partner Jamie O’Hara.

    Conversations