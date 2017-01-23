7 Dating Tips For Newly-Single Parents

Parenthood is demanding enough without feeling the pressure of re-igniting your romantic life and getting back on the horse after a split. It can be hard to know where to start again and to resist the temptation to just subconsciously resign yourself to being on the shelf forever. Siobhan Freegard, founder of Channel Mum, told The Huffington Post UK: “Dating as a newly-single parent can be daunting, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be exciting too. Being a solo mum or dad shows you can handle anything life throws at you and that can make you a very attractive to a potential partner.”

monkeybusinessimages via Getty Images

Here are seven tips on how to navigate dating when you’ve got little ones at home. 1. Don’t ever believe you are on the shelf. For many parents re-entering the dating scene, it can feel intimidating that you might meet people who see a child as extra emotional baggage that they aren’t willing to take on, but don’t put yourself down or settle for less. “Don’t feel grateful just because any old person is interested. You aren’t on the shelf, you are a brilliant strong mum or dad who deserves a brilliant, strong partner to match,” says Freegard. 2. Take care of yourself physically. After a break-up it can be so tempting to hide away at home, sitting on the sofa with a tub of ice cream, but in the long-term that isn’t going to do much for your happiness. Freegard says: “Make positive changes that boost your confidence. It could be getting fit, losing weight, a new hairdo or taking up a new hobby - anything that makes you feel good will help you meet other people and catch someone’s eye.” 3. Don’t be intimidated by online dating and apps. If you haven’t been single in the last decade, one of the first things you will notice is how different the landscape of love is looking these days. But don’t be intimidated by online dating, use them to your benefit as you can get to know people from your sofa, without having to leave your kids with a babysitter again. Marianne Miles, who is a spokesperson for single parent’s charity Only Mums, recommends parents try these websites: “Elite Singles, EHarmony and Match are all reputable websites which have a good reputation for matching people up. You could also try Plenty of Fish or the infamous Tinder which again, are hit and miss but have produced some positive results for people. “But always be careful when finally meeting up in person, ensure you meet in a public place and don’t give anyone your address until you are sure they are genuine.”

Georgijevic via Getty Images