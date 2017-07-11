David Beckham has taken to Instagram to explain why his daughter was at Buckingham Palace for her birthday.

The dad-of-four had shared a photo of himself hugging Harper on her sixth birthday in front of the palace, as well as a snap of the six-year-old inside with Princess Beatrice.

The majority of fans loved the daddy-daughter photo, however a couple of commenters were shocked by the lavish treat.

“A birthday party at Buckingham Palace??” one person wrote, and another added: “Bit much”.

Explaining the situation, Beckham wrote on Monday 10 July: “One last picture of the birthday girl... Just to be clear this wasn’t the palace opening the gates for Harper’s birthday party, this was a tea party where us and other guests were invited.”