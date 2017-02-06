PA/Getty Piers Morgan and Gary Lineker clashed over the apparent hacking of David Beckham’s emails

Piers Morgan and Gary Lineker have clashed over the apparent hacking of David Beckham’s private emails. The former Daily Mirror editor responded to Lineker after he questioned whether the hacking of personal emails is any different to hacking a person’s phone. Morgan, who has strongly denied involvement in phone hacking while at the Mirror, said: “No. But did you find the Guardian’s Wikileaks revelations equally wrong/unjustified?” Read their exchange, below.

Regardless of what's in them, is hacking someone's personal emails any different to hacking their phones? Just a thought. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 5, 2017

No.

But did you find the Guardian's Wikileaks revelations equally wrong/unjustified?

They came from stolen emails. https://t.co/yP9RPDZ2VG — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 5, 2017

The question I just asked was a general one, no? I didn't stipulate one example. https://t.co/DH0qxzIlGa — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 5, 2017

It comes after hackers reportedly demanded one million euros from the sports agency representing Beckham, leading to the leak of the star’s personal emails. Police in Portugal, where Doyen Sports has an office, have been investigating the attempted blackmail for a year. Beckham was not the explicit target of the hack, a source told the Daily Mirror, but was “caught in the crossfire”. A source said: “They approached by email and attempted to meet via another third party. They said we have all this information and you have to pay up. It was blackmail, pure and simple.”

Van Tine Dennis/ABACA/ABACA USA Beckham was not the explicit target of the hack but was “caught in the crossfire”

A representative for the former England captain dismissed the contents of the messages, which were published on Friday, as “outdated material taken out of context from hacked and doctored private emails from a third-party server and gives a deliberately inaccurate picture”. The leaked emails included Beckham reportedly lambasting the honours committee and complaining with reference to his charity work. He is said to have questioned Katherine Jenkins’ OBE, referencing a past admission that she had taken drugs, the Press Association reported. In response a representative defended Jenkins, issuing a “fact sheet” listing her charity work and success in the music industry.

Anthony Devlin/PA Archive Beckham is said to have questioned Katherine Jenkins’ OBE, referencing a past admission that she had taken drugs