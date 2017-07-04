David and Victoria Beckham have treated us to a little reminder of two of their greatest couple style moments as they celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary.

If you’re in the know about all things Beckham, you’ll know that David’s anniversary message on Instagram contained a bit of cheeky teasing.

“Wow we really did this,☺️” he wrote on Tuesday 4 July.

“Happy Anniversary to an amazing wife , mummy and strong business woman 🙏 ❤️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #Harpernotoninstagram Love you.”