David and Victoria Beckham have treated us to a little reminder of two of their greatest couple style moments as they celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary.
If you’re in the know about all things Beckham, you’ll know that David’s anniversary message on Instagram contained a bit of cheeky teasing.
“Wow we really did this,☺️” he wrote on Tuesday 4 July.
“Happy Anniversary to an amazing wife , mummy and strong business woman 🙏 ❤️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #Harpernotoninstagram Love you.”
Pretty much simultaneously Victoria shared a throwback photo from their wedding day, with the caption: “I love you 🙏🏻✨ Kisses.”
Last year the couple celebrated their anniversary by both sharing photos from their wedding day, and perhaps Victoria thought this year they would do the same.
But David had other plans - choosing instead to share a photo of a style moment he has previously admitted makes him cringe.
“Me and Victoria always laugh about when we went to this Versace show and we had on matching leather outfits and now we’re like, ‘What were we thinking?’” he told People magazine.
“We were living at her mum’s house at the time and she was getting changed in her room – we weren’t allowed to stay in the same room – and I was getting changed in my room downstairs.
“Then we both came to the kitchen and we were like ‘Wow’. It was a lot of leather. We still have those outfits.”
Well you know what they say about couples that laugh together...