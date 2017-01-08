Despite six years as Prime Minister and more than a decade as Conservative Party leader, today we learned something new about David Cameron: he likes the crust cut off his toast.

Conservative MP Jake Berry revealed to Radio 5Live’s Pienaar’s Politics that he was once scolded by the former premier for eating a few rounds of his boss’s bespoke toast during a Tory away-day.

“He said: ‘You’ve eaten my toast.’ And I said: ‘There is more toast available.’ And he said: ‘But I’d had the crusts cut off for me’.”

When pressed, the MP said he didn’t “know what it says about a man if he has the crusts cut off his toast”, but noted Cameron “has no hair on his chest and has no curly hair”.