    07/08/2017 10:51 BST | Updated 07/08/2017 10:57 BST

    David Cameron Pictured Hugging Jeremy Corbyn Fan At Wilderness Festival

    It's not exactly Jeremy Corbyn at Glastonbury but...

    A lot can happen in a year, even for ex-prime ministers - but David Cameron seems to have well and truly left Downing Street behind him.

    The former PM was spotted a number of times at Wilderness Festival in Oxfordshire looking like he was rather enjoying himself, with a fag in one hand, booze in the another and a Corbynista hanging off his arm.

    A post shared by Lucy Edwards (@laeedwards) on

    Wilderness is known as something of a “posh” festival, including a cricket match and lakeside spa.

    Cameron was also spotted in the background of a couple’s romantic selfie, alongside his wife, Samantha.

    Vanessa Price, who took the photo with her husband Steve, told the BBC: “We took the selfie and then Steve looked at it and said, ‘Oh my God, I think that’s David Cameron.’

    “I couldn’t believe he was staring at the camera - I don’t think he was having a good time.”

    SWNS

    The snap was made even better by the fact that Price is a Labour activist.

    It has sounded like poor old David found re-acclimatising to normal life a little tricky at first after leaving Downing Street. According to the Spectator, one friend said: “He would ring up mates and suggest a game of lunchtime tennis. I’m afraid he’d get the answer: ‘Sorry, can’t make it; I have a job.’”

    Various social media accounts have revealed some of his activities, however...

    He’s been hanging out with some other ex-world leaders

     

    Enjoying a bit of fancy dress...

    And even hanging out with The Terminator...

