A lot can happen in a year, even for ex-prime ministers - but David Cameron seems to have well and truly left Downing Street behind him.
The former PM was spotted a number of times at Wilderness Festival in Oxfordshire looking like he was rather enjoying himself, with a fag in one hand, booze in the another and a Corbynista hanging off his arm.
Wilderness is known as something of a “posh” festival, including a cricket match and lakeside spa.
Cameron was also spotted in the background of a couple’s romantic selfie, alongside his wife, Samantha.
Vanessa Price, who took the photo with her husband Steve, told the BBC: “We took the selfie and then Steve looked at it and said, ‘Oh my God, I think that’s David Cameron.’
“I couldn’t believe he was staring at the camera - I don’t think he was having a good time.”
The snap was made even better by the fact that Price is a Labour activist.
It has sounded like poor old David found re-acclimatising to normal life a little tricky at first after leaving Downing Street. According to the Spectator, one friend said: “He would ring up mates and suggest a game of lunchtime tennis. I’m afraid he’d get the answer: ‘Sorry, can’t make it; I have a job.’”
Various social media accounts have revealed some of his activities, however...