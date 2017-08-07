A lot can happen in a year, even for ex-prime ministers - but David Cameron seems to have well and truly left Downing Street behind him. The former PM was spotted a number of times at Wilderness Festival in Oxfordshire looking like he was rather enjoying himself, with a fag in one hand, booze in the another and a Corbynista hanging off his arm.

A post shared by Lucy Edwards (@laeedwards) on Aug 5, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

Wilderness is known as something of a “posh” festival, including a cricket match and lakeside spa. Cameron was also spotted in the background of a couple’s romantic selfie, alongside his wife, Samantha. Vanessa Price, who took the photo with her husband Steve, told the BBC: “We took the selfie and then Steve looked at it and said, ‘Oh my God, I think that’s David Cameron.’ “I couldn’t believe he was staring at the camera - I don’t think he was having a good time.”

The snap was made even better by the fact that Price is a Labour activist. It has sounded like poor old David found re-acclimatising to normal life a little tricky at first after leaving Downing Street. According to the Spectator, one friend said: “He would ring up mates and suggest a game of lunchtime tennis. I’m afraid he’d get the answer: ‘Sorry, can’t make it; I have a job.’” Various social media accounts have revealed some of his activities, however... He’s been hanging out with some other ex-world leaders

Great to catch up with my good friend @BarackObama today. pic.twitter.com/9LnMnTdlfQ — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) May 27, 2017

Enjoyed catching up with my good friend @David_Cameron in London this afternoon 🇨🇦🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/Obp7kWDvgu — Stephen Harper (@stephenharper) May 15, 2017

Enjoying a bit of fancy dress...

David Cameron was snapped #dressedup as a Bond villain on Instagram over the weekend at a party 🎩 New Role! 🎭 #EmilioLargo #fancydress 😉 pic.twitter.com/utXrqAbn60 — Oscars Den (@OscarsDen) June 19, 2017