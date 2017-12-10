London and Dublin have clashed over whether the Brexit agreement intended to trigger trade talks is legally binding or not.

The dispute was sparked when Brexit Secretary David Davis insisted it was much more a statement of intent than “legally enforceable”.

The Irish government responded strongly, stating the deal was “binding” and it would hold the UK “to account” on it.

The document on legacy issues like the Irish border was hammered out in order to allow the remaining EU27 states to approve Brexit talks shifting to a phase two trade negotiation at a summit this week where Dublin wields a veto.

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar heralded the last-minute deal meant to prevent the return of a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic as “politically bullet-proof” and “cast iron”.

The Irish government’s chief whip, Joe McHugh, branded the Brexit Secretary’s comments as “bizarre”.

He told RTE: “We will as a government, a sovereign government in Ireland, be holding the United Kingdom to account, as will the European Union.