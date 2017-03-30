Brexit secretary David Davis has said Theresa May’s Article 50 letter was “not a threat” to stop cooperating on security issues with the European Union if Brussels does not agree a deal with the United Kingdom in two years.

The prime minister has been attacked for behaving in an “irresponsible and dangerous” way by suggesting Britain will use fighting terrorism as a bargaining chip in the exit talks.

In her letter formally triggering the Brexit process yesterday, May said she wanted the UK to have a “deep and special partnership” with the EU after Brexit.

But she added:

“If, however, we leave the European Union without an agreement, the default position is that we would have to trade on World Trade Organisation terms. In security terms, a failure to reach agreement would mean our cooperation in the fight against crime and terrorism would be weakened,”

Davis this morning denied this was a threat. “This Prime Minister was the longest serving Home Secretary in modern times, she takes security very seriously,” he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

“One part of the deal is the justice and home affairs strand which we currently have arrangements for exchanging information, for arrest warrants, Europol - we’ll need to replace that with something else, that will go when we leave the European Union.”

Davis added it was “not in any sense a threat” to withdraw cooperation on security matters.