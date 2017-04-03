A domestic abuse charity has called for the Football Association to investigate Sunderland boss David Moyes for threatening to “slap” a female reporter in a post-match interview. Moyes said he “deeply regrets” the exchange with BBC Radio Five Live reporter Vicki Sparks following his side’s 0-0 Premier League draw at home against Burnley on March 18. Sparks had asked if owner Ellis Short’s presence at the game had meant he was under more pressure, with the club once again fighting relegation.

Footage published by the Daily Star shows the Scot answering: “No, none at all”, before the interview drew to a close. However, thinking he was off camera, he then added: “You were just getting a wee bit naughty at the end there, so just watch yourself. “You still might get a slap even though you’re a woman. Careful the next time you come in.” Both Moyes and Sparks were laughing during the off-hand exchange, and the reporter did not make a complaint. Clare Phillipson, director of the domestic abuse charity Wearside Women in Need, was “stunned” when she watched the exchange on video.

David Moyes' slap threat caught on camera. What next for the Sunderland boss? #SAFCpic.twitter.com/wK3v1YOMck — Foul Throw (@foulthrownet) April 3, 2017

She said: “I think the FA have to look into it. “It is for the FA to set a clear standard about what they think is acceptable. “It was dreadful, absolutely appalling. “This is a woman, in a very small minority of sports journalists, trying to go about her job and being threatened. “It’s the sort of thing you expect down the local pub, not the kind of thing you get from a professional football manager.” At a news conference, Moyes said he “deeply regrets” the exchange which Gary Lineker has since branded “inexcusable”. A Sunderland spokesman said: “David and the reporter spoke to one another subsequently and the matter was resolved amicably.”

Moyes incident highlights a tendency for some managers to treat interviewers with utter disdain. Pressured job. Well rewarded. Inexcusable. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 3, 2017