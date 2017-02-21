David Tennant has revealed that, as much fun as it is for viewers trying to work out the plot twists of hit series ‘Broadchurch’, he finds the secrecy around the scripts “a bloody nightmare”.

David plays DI Alec Hardy in the show, whose third and final series is set to debut next Monday. Because of the notorious levels of security around the scripts, all the scripts are watermarked. In addition, David reveals all the actors are given individual passwords to access different chapters - which becomes a problem when he forgets his.

“Everyone found it rather exhausting,” David Tennant tells Radio Times. “We were all issued with different passwords for different things. So new bits of script would come through and you’d forget what your password was and have to phone somebody up and prove it was you.

“That drove me mad, if I’m honest. I’d phone up the office and go, ‘I need it on paper, I can’t cope!’”