Davina McCall On Why Ageing Is Empowering: 'I Genuinely Care A Lot Less About What People Think'

Davina McCall is living proof that age is nothing but a number and as she approaches 50, she wants to tell other women that ageing can bring you confidence. “There are lots of things that I am beginning to enjoy and realise are okay. I genuinely care a lot less about what people think of me,” she told Good Housekeeping magazine. “As you grow older, I think you’ve earned the right to wear something that might divide people. “I want to take risks! When I was younger I would be upset about it [being criticised in the media]. Now I couldn’t give two hoots. I’m wearing what I’m wearing. Get over it!”

Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images

The TV presenter said self belief is the key to her confidence. “When you’re not feeling very sure of yourself, the temptation is to shy away and not be seen or heard. But you shouldn’t be embarrassed to put yourself forward for things,” she said. “I am annoyingly enthusiastic and a bit like Marmite – you either love me or hate me. So it’s about putting yourself out there. That’s frightening, as you may think you’ll get rejected or laughed at. But if you are, you’ve got to brush it off.” McCall highlighted that there are plenty of kick-ass women over 50 out there, saying 82-year-old Dame Judi Dench is one of her biggest inspirations. “She’s having fun, living life and enjoying herself,” she said. “It’s so important for women to be out there showing other women that it doesn’t all end at a certain age. It keeps going on as long as we keep going on.”

Good Housekeeping