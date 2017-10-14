So far this series, Davood Ghadami has impressed ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ viewers but it seems he could run into trouble this week after suffering with dizziness.

It may sound like a joke, but Susan Calman can tell you how much of a nightmare all that spinning can be and while practicing ahead of Saturday’s (14 October) show, the ‘EastEnders’ actor has reportedly been having a few difficulties.

PA Wire/PA Images Davood Ghadami

A source told the Sun: “All the spinning of the Viennese Waltz has left him with dizzy spells and sickness.

While none of this year’s ‘Strictly’ celebs have been seriously injured, a number of them have been showing off battle scars, with Charlotte Hawkins previously revealing the extent of her bruises on ‘Good Morning Britain’.

Chizzy Akudolu, who was first out, was also secretly suffering when she competed in the opening two weeks of the programme, while pro Janette Manrara had to seek medical advice when Aston Merrygold dropped her during training. Ouch...

