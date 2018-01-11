Trans candidates could be fast-tracked into the House of Commons via Labour’s all-women-shortlist policy, Dawn Butler has revealed.

Labour’s Shadow Women and Equalities Minister said the party should consider including trans women in female-only candidate selections – an automatic process in safe Labour areas - if they applied.

Speaking to The House magazine, however, Butler said it was a “complicated subject” and the party would establish an LGBTI+ advisory board to help party chiefs “take each step at a time”.

She said: “We will be taking guidance and advice from people who are LGBT+ – who don’t all agree – round the table, because they are not a homogeneous group who all agree on one thing or another. You need people who have lived experiences in order to make informed decisions.

“We will take each step at a time. I think if a trans woman wanted to be included in an all-women shortlist then that should be considered.

“I just don’t think people really need to make a big fuss about it. I mean if one of my team members came into the office and decided that James wanted to be called Jane and was now a woman I would not say ‘prove it, what do you mean?’ I would just accept where he is and his journey or where she is and her journey and that she is being her true authentic self.