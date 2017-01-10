Dawn O’Porter and Chris O’Dowd are expecting their second baby together.
O’Porter made the pregnancy announcement at the end of her latest ‘Get It On’ podcast, in which she was interviewing actress Sarah Solemani about her style.
After thanking Solemani for being on her show O’Porter addressed the audience and said:
“So I hope your 2017 is going really well. Mine certainly is.
“I am starting a new novel this week, I’m about to turn 38 and... I am pregnant.
“So I’ll be investing in a lot of elasticated trousers and dusting off all my old vintage tents, not unlike a lot of people in January.”
O’Porter hinted at her subtle announcement when sharing the link to her podcast on Twitter and it wasn’t long before her pal Caroline Flack spotted the good news.
O’Porter and O’Dowd already have a 23-month-old son called Art.
We’re very much hoping O’Porter will have a baby shower, as the photos will be a treat - if her Instagram photo of the cake she got for a pregnant friend is anything to go by.