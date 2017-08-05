Defend Europe Approaches NGO Rescue Boat With Bizarre Radio Request

AQUARIUS, Mediterranean Sea - The ship chartered by a far-right group to “monitor the doings of NGOs” in the Mediterranean has reached the search and rescue zone off the Libyan coast.

Defend Europe’s vessel, the C-Star, was spotted by the HuffPost UK’s Paco Anselmi who is currently aboard another boat, the Aquarius operated by SOS Méditerranée.

It is the first time the far-right mission has come into proximity with an NGO rescue ship since it entered the Mediterranean last month.