A ship chartered by far-right group Defend Europe to hamper the rescue of refugees in the Mediterranean has been detained near the Suez Canal.

According to anti-extremist group, Hope Not Hate, naval authorities surrounded the vessel and took over control from those on board.

An employee at the Suez Canal Authority confirmed “it was arrested by the security authorities” because of “a matter of security due to the lack of documentation and papers”.

Satellite tracking shows the ship currently just outside the entrance to the Suez Canal where it was trying to gain access to the Mediterranean.