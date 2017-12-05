14 Photos Proving Cats And Christmas Trees Don't Mix

Ukususha via Getty Images

For cat owners, Christmas brings with it one certainty: the gradual demise of the Christmas tree. It doesn’t matter what you do, if a cat wants to climb, scratch or knock down your tree it most definitely will - which these people can vouch for.

And so the annual battle over the Christmas tree between my cat and I begins..... 🐱🎄 December 2, 2017

You'll never know how much of an arsehole your cat is until you put up a Christmas tree November 30, 2017

I can hear my cat terrorizing my Christmas tree from up in my bedroom December 5, 2017

We stand in solidarity with cat owners during this difficult time. But for the rest of you who find the whole thing hilarious, here are 14 cats who are definitely going to wreak havoc in households this Christmas. This cat who will lounge in discomfort to prove a point.

Cat a tat tat in a Christmas tree pic.twitter.com/r6fpruehcd — ga (@boblikeschairs) November 24, 2017

This cat who will destroy the tree when you leave.

my cat is inside my Christmas tree & just staring at my failure of getting her out. pic.twitter.com/r8PAiJa3A4 — Meghan .☆ (@Meghannxoo) December 5, 2017

This cat who uses baubles as punch bags.

I think my parents’ cat likes the Christmas tree pic.twitter.com/mJHivdRsmo — Jaime Dowden (@Himayyy) November 30, 2017

This cat who’s clearly biding his time.

My cat is one with the Christmas tree 🎄 pic.twitter.com/0KJn3h3KYo — 🍓 (@meowcy_) December 4, 2017

This cat who will not stop until the last bauble falls.

Me: Christmas tree is here!

My cat: Christmas tree? You mean my personal jungle gym? pic.twitter.com/WVjwpDOGws — Darth Arma (@DarthArma) November 30, 2017

This cat who’s on the ultimate pre-destruction trip.

My demon cat enjoying the christmas tree 😲 pic.twitter.com/6hk7zvyHy9 — Cameron Wheeler (@HeyCameron) December 4, 2017

This cat who pretends to sleep while plotting his next move.

Dreaming of how I’m gonna haul down this Christmas tree 🎄 pic.twitter.com/hBblUnITh1 — Alford Cat (@AlfordCat) December 3, 2017

This cat whose neighbourly duties involve killing their tree.

the neighbours cat discovered my Christmas tree...... pic.twitter.com/0IRIDY25jb — hilde kinthaert (@hildekinthaert1) December 1, 2017

This cat who would prefer the tinsel to stay on the floor.

On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me a cat up a Christmas Tree #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/baCrqKD3hz — Eamonn Molloy (@Eamonnmolloy3) December 3, 2017

This cat who can’t be bothered to wreak havoc, but probably will.

Here’s a pic of my cat reenacting “The Creation of Adam” with my Christmas Tree bc he’s lazy af for you to laugh at pic.twitter.com/5P1LkTxKBr — Wife of a Man-Child (@IAmTheSassyCat) December 3, 2017

This duo, who will work together to bring the tree down.

This cat who thinks its cuteness will detract from the tree’s eventual death.

i put my christmas tree up and the cat climbing has begun pic.twitter.com/dG9VaOr3fT — kai✨ (@kaipistols) December 2, 2017

This cat who’ll 100% wreak havoc when you go to sleep.

me: the world is so stressful and terrible but at least christmas brings me joy! my christmas tree calms me down! all is merry and bright!



my cat, an actual grinch: pic.twitter.com/n4kfoDhjlb — rachel claire perkins (@rachie_claire) December 5, 2017

And this cat who won’t stop until he destroys EVERYTHING.