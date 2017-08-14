Deliciously Stella Gets Real About The Pressure To Be Funny While Living With Mental Illness

Bella Younger, aka Deliciously Stella, is famed for her hilarious parody Instagram account, which pokes fun at wellness bloggers.

But the comedienne, who’s amassed more than 141,000 followers, has revealed that behind the lens, it isn’t always fun and games.

In an article for Vogue, Younger opened up about her struggle with mental illness, saying she previously used her jokey persona to “paper over the cracks” of depression.

She reminded readers that “life through the lens of a filter is not always what it seems”, revealing she’s cut down on her social media use for the good of her health.