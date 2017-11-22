Denise Welch has has exclusively shared her short film about depression, ‘Black Eyed Susan’, with HuffPost UK.

The deeply personal film, which the actress stars in and also co-produced, has been released to a wider audience, after having already won critical acclaim at various film festivals on both sides of the pond.

‘Black Eyed Susan’ is a 15-minute psychological drama that tells the story of a woman trapped in her home by a teenage boy, who is intent on driving her to suicide.

It acts as a portrayal of Denise’s own experience with depression, and is the latest way the former ‘Loose Women’ panellist is helping to break down stigma around mental health issues.