Pictures of the aftermath of a deodorant can explosion at an east London flat show what a “deadly” impact aerosols can have when exposed to heat.
The London Fire Brigade has released pictures from a callout in Shoreditch on Wednesday where a one had been left too close to an unattended candle.
The images show a bedroom wall in the Commercial Street flat with almost floor to ceiling cracks.
Shoreditch Watch Manager, Shaun Coltress, said: “The deodorant can might look small but left next to a naked flame it can be deadly.
“The blast from the compressed can, that holds gas four times its size, badly damaged the internal wall. Thankfully no one was injured and there was no overall structural damage to the building.
“Never leave your candles unattended and always keep them far away from any aerosol cans.”
Coltress said three adults at the property left before the fire brigade arrived shortly after 9pm.