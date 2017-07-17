Destiny 2, the sequel to the best-selling video game of the same name, is set to launch on the 6 September in the UK. Before that can happen though gamers will get a chance to try the title early thanks to a week-long beta that starts this week.

The beta will give the game’s developers a chance to stress test the world they’ve created and make any changes based on feedback from players or from analytics they’ll have been able to collect. Making sure your game can handle a lot of players is crucial, especially when you consider that at its peak, Destiny had a staggering 25 million active users spending an average of around three hours every single time they played.

If you’re one of those 25 million then the likelihood is that you’re going to want to try the beta and see what its developers Bungie have in store for you. Destiny 2 Beta Dates, UK Start Times: Destiny 2 PlayStation 4 Early Access - If you pre-ordered the game you’ll be able to download and start playing on the 18 July from 6PM BST. Destiny 2 Xbox One Early Access - If you pre-ordered the game you’ll be able to start playing on the 19 July from 6PM BST. Destiny 2 Open Beta - The general public (Xbox One and PS4) will have access to the game from 21 July at 5AM BST. The beta will then close for all users on 23 July at 5AM BST. Destiny 2 Beta Content

This year there’s plenty of content to explore giving players a taste of just about every aspect of the game. Single-Player Campaign: You’ll be able to play the opening level of the game ‘Homecoming’. Multiplayer: You’ll get access to a new game type called Countdown as well as a classic game mode, Control. There will be two maps available: Felwinter Peak and Endless Vale Strike: Strikes are returning with Destiny 2 and you’ll be able to experience one of them in the beta called ‘The Inverted Spire’.

In addition to the new content you’ll also be able to play as the three new character sub-classes that are being introduced: Dawnblade, Arcstrider and Sentinel. Sadly you won’t be able to use your character from Destiny nor will you be able to carry over any experience gathered in the beta so don’t get too excited.

To help ease the pain Bungie are offering players an exclusive Emblem which then shows that you've been helping shape the game by playing the beta.