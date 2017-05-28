Diane Abbott: My Splendid Afro Has Gone And So Have My Views On The IRA

Andrew presses @HackneyAbbott on whether she regrets supporting the IRA #marr pic.twitter.com/6ebiCgsqeZ

Diane Abbott today claimed she had changed her views on the IRA in the same way she had changed her hairstyle.

The Shadow Home Secretary was quizzed on comments she made in 1984 at the height of the Troubles in Northern Ireland, when she argued “every defeat of the British state is a victory for all of us.”

Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show this morning, Abbott did not apologise for the remarks, instead insisting that she had “moved on” from those views.

She said: “It was 34 years ago, I had a rather splendid afro at the time, I don’t have the same hairstyle and I don’t have the same views.

“It is 34 years on. The hairstyle has gone, and some of the views have gone.”

When asked by Marr if she had any “regret” over the comments, which appeared to support the IRA’s armed struggle against the UK, Abbott replied: “The hairstyle has gone, the views have gone.

“We’ve all moved on in 34 years.”