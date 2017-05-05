Diane Abbott has hugely underestimated the scale of Labour’s local election defeat, in her second numbers gaffe during a media interview this week.

Late on Friday morning, the Shadow Home Secretary was asked how many council seats Labour had lost so far, as the results pointed to big gains for the Tories at the opposition’s expense.

“At the time of us doing this interview, I think net losses are about 50,” she said, only for the journalist to point out it was actually 125.

After this, Abbott said: “Well the last time I looked we had net losses of 100 but obviously this is a moving picture.”