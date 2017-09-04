A Twitter thread with the question ‘did I turn my hair straightener off?’ has gone viral and we totally get why.

Sometimes there’s nothing worse than feeling like you’ve forgotten to do something on a busy day.

Add to that unsettling feeling the idea of setting your house on fire and you get something like this look on your face:

When you remember you forgot to turn the straightener off. pic.twitter.com/QbsKZvgCr6 — Mary Mahan (@themiddlemahan) April 5, 2016

It’s not surprising that so many on Twitter could relate to this feeling.

People even shared some helpful (albeit impractical) solutions to prevent you from forgetting to turn off straighteners.

I saw a doormat in Dunhelm Mills with the words printed DID I TURN MY STRAIGHTENERS OFF — Lynda O'Rourke (@tamplintwins) September 3, 2017

gonna hire someone to remind me to turn off my straightener every morning before i burn down my house — gi (@giapalleschi_) May 16, 2017

One comment, complete with a hilarious GIF, is a classic reminder of something we’ve all probably done before: stopped the car/bus/train and sprinted back home to double check.

(More often than not it was fine.)

I want a security camera set up on my bathroom counter so I can check my straightener is off without driving back home every. Single. Day. pic.twitter.com/v60Ny9ez3L — 😎😎😎😎😎 (@k54567764) August 5, 2017

Our favourite suggestion is this one (and the responses are also worth a scroll):

looking for reliable sources to help me teach my cat to turn my straightener off — jared koons (@jaredkoons) July 22, 2017