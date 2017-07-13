One size doesn’t fit all, and neither does one shade of nude.

Which is why a London-based bodywear company has launched an initiative asking for women all over the world to help them create a range of diverse nude-coloured tights.

‘The Nude Project’ by Heist Studios, which launched on Tuesday 11 July, aims to have led to the creation of a new hosiery collection by spring 2018.

“We’re excited to launch The Nude Project,” the brand wrote on Instagram on Tuesday 11 July.“Our mission to create fashion’s first, truly inclusive nude palette. However we can’t do it without you, so please sign up.”