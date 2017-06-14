‘Doctor Who’ fans had better hold on to their hats. Incoming showrunner Chris Chibnall is promising they’re in for a surprising time when he takes over.

Chris, who previously helmed all three series of ‘Broadchurch’ revealed that, when he was approached for the job of replacing Steven Moffat, he realised “what the BBC was after was risk and boldness.”

And he has delivered, apparently, telling the Royal Society Magazine: “I had ideas about what I wanted to do with it. When I went to them… I actually expected them to say, ‘Ooh, let’s talk about that,’ but they said, ‘Great!’”