‘Doctor Who’ fans had better hold on to their hats. Incoming showrunner Chris Chibnall is promising they’re in for a surprising time when he takes over.
Chris, who previously helmed all three series of ‘Broadchurch’ revealed that, when he was approached for the job of replacing Steven Moffat, he realised “what the BBC was after was risk and boldness.”
And he has delivered, apparently, telling the Royal Society Magazine: “I had ideas about what I wanted to do with it. When I went to them… I actually expected them to say, ‘Ooh, let’s talk about that,’ but they said, ‘Great!’”
Chris also revealed that he’d been reluctant to take over the show, following such successful eras with both Russell T Davies and Steven Moffat in charge. He explained: “I resisted it for a very long time, and they [the BBC] really had to woo me.”
Chris previously confirmed that he would begin filming Series 11 in November, although no on-air date has been revealed.
It’s all change for the sci-fi phenomenon, with Chris at the helm, and a new Doctor inside the Tardis. Peter Capaldi is set to depart the show in this year’s Christmas special, and speculation is rife as to who will replace him.
While firm bets are on Kris Marshall, Richard Ayoade and even Olivia Colman, one man claiming to be in the know is former showrunner Russell T Davies, who said at the LGBT Awards recently, “I do know who it is.”
That’s all Russell would have to say on the matter, explaining: “I am leaving it to them, and every time you pass any sort of comment on Doctor Who they go mad.”