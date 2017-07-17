The mum whose video of her eight-year-old daughter’s reaction to the ‘Doctor Who’ announcement went viral, has explained why it meant so much to her.

Jenny Trout, 37, from Michigan, US, shared a video of her daughter Erwine, shouting: “The new doctor is a girl,” when Jodie Whittaker’s character was unveiled.

“I’ve been a ‘Doctor Who’ fan since the 90s, so Erwine has been around it her whole life, but she only really started following it a few years ago,” Trout told HuffPost UK.

“Eccleston was her favourite Doctor for a long time, but Capaldi may have taken that spot. She cried when she heard he was leaving.”