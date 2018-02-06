Domestic Violence Victims Could Register To Vote Anonymously Under New Government Plans

Domestic violence victims will be able to register to vote anonymously under new plans unveiled by Theresa May.

Addressing a reception in Parliament to mark 100 years since the Representation of the People Act, which allowed some women to vote for the first time, the PM said many are still denied their rights today.

She unveiled new government plans to allow women at risk of domestic abuse to register to participate in elections anonymously, preventing their ex-partners from obtaining their new address.

May told MPs and delegates in Westminster Hall on Tuesday evening: “A century after women were first enfranchised, some are still prevented from taking their place on the electoral roll.

“Many survivors of domestic abuse are unable to register for fear of revealing their address to an ex-partner. That effectively means the threat of violence is removing women’s right to vote, something that is simply unacceptable.

“That’s why just before Christmas, the government laid a series of statutory instruments that will make it easier for those who are at risk of abuse to register and vote anonymously.”