Donald Trump To Scrap Bathroom Choice Rules For Transgender Students

Donald Trump’s administration is to scrap guidance enacted by Barack Obama allowing transgender pupils to use toilets of their choice.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer confirmed the President firmly believes “this is a states’ rights issue” against a backdrop of criticism that the rules represented government overreach that threatened other students’ privacy and safety.

“I would expect further guidance to come out on that today,” Spicer told a news conference.

In May, under President Obama, the Departments of Education and Justice issued the non-legally binding guidance mandating that any school that receives federal money must treat a student’s gender identity as his or her sex.