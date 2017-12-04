The limited edition Jeremy Corbyn Christmas jumper that took the internet by storm has raised over £5,000 for Save The Children since its launch in November.

Bolstered by the attention from their first campaign, British brand Not Just has brought out a new jumper that could out-viral the last.

“We were simply astounded by the support we received online for our Jerry Christmas festive knit and were inundated with requests for more jumpers,” Not Just founder Mike Harding told HuffPost UK.

“So here you have it,” he continues. “We’ve produced 250 limited edition knits of this year’s biggest pantomime villain - The Donald.”