Donald Trump Wraps Up The Year With 'The Dumbest Thing He's Tweeted In 2017'

The President of the United States has continued his war of scepticism on climate change by asserting the current cold snap covering parts of the US could be fixed with a dose of “good old Global Warming”. Donald Trump is leader of the world’s second largest emitter of greenhouse gases which 97 percent of the scientific community believe will lead to a catastrophic global situation that could cost $12 trillion and threaten the “majority of humankind”. But he appears to think a bit of snow vindicates his decision earlier this year to pull out of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up! December 29, 2017

There are a number of issues here - not least that Trump is confusing weather with climate. Parts of the US are set to see the coldest New Year in decades but looking at short-term weather patterns says little about longer-term climate trends.

Donald Trump thinks that global warming is bogus because its a bit cold right now.

Climate change deniers like Donald Trump should look at this chart. The last three years of global temperatures have been the warmest in modern civilisation. pic.twitter.com/QthH6apD6u — James Melville (@JamesMelville) December 29, 2017

Before Trump sent his tweet, the Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang saw it coming.

U.S. to be coldest region in world relative to normal over next week. Please note rest of world will be much warmer than normal lest anyone try to claim pocket of cold in U.S. debunks global warming, which they will invariably and irresponsibly do. https://t.co/hzocqUrfKp https://t.co/4uA4fJUAyV — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) December 27, 2017

Unsurprisingly his tweet drew a collective resigned sigh.

This may be the dumbest thing that you have tweeted in 2017. And that is saying something. — Simon Hedlin (@simonhedlin) December 29, 2017

You are so stupid it is painful. — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) December 29, 2017

He's going for the same audience that believes Obama is not an American citizen and that there was an eight year war on Christmas. Facts don't matter as much as feeling. If anything, facts just get in the way. — CT Compromise (@CT_Compromise) December 29, 2017

Trump announced he would pull the US out of the Paris Agreement on climate change in June of this year. He said that he would begin negotiations to re-enter the agreement or establish “an entirely new transaction” to get a better deal for the US whilst also suggesting re-entry was hardly a priority, saying: “If we can, great. If we can’t, that’s fine.” Trump added that he was making the move “in order to fulfil my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens the United States”. According to no less an authority than NASA, the effects of climate change on the US will see: Increased flooding in the north

Increased droughts in the southwest

More frequent and stronger hurricanes

A sea level rise of 1-4 feet by 2100 On the plus side, there will probably be a boom in the emergency jobs sector. Oh, and it will really interfere with his golfing.

Hey @realDonaldTrump look what happens to Mar-a-Lago when sea levels rise. Totally underwater. Yikes! #ParisClimateDeal pic.twitter.com/tO1DnMFQzu — Heather Whaley (@HeatherWhaley) June 1, 2017