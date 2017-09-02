Donald Trump is visiting areas devastated by Hurricane Harvey for the second time hoping to make a better impression then he did earlier in the week when he was slammed for making it all about himself.
To his credit he didn’t crow about crowd sizes or use the suffering of others as an opportunity to sell his own merchandise.
He did however make a largely nonsensical dig at the media instead.
He said: ”I hear the Coastguard saved 11,000 people. Think of it: almost 11,000 people by going into winds the media would not go into.
“They will not go into those winds unless it’s a really good story in which case they will.”
There’s no arguing with him - the media wouldn’t go into those winds to save people because, y’know, they’re not the Coastguard.
Other occupations that wouldn’t go “into those winds” include:
- Lawyers
- Waiters
- every single occupation other than the Coastguard and the emergency services
Oh, and the President of the United States.
Trump also appears to be conveniently forgetting a number of incidences where reporters have interrupted broadcasts to save lives, including CNN’s Drew Griffin who, live on TV, rushed to the aid of this truck.
Elsewhere, Trump made a quick pit stop near a church in suburban Houston to speak with residents affected by Harvey and its flooding.
Trump chatted with people who told him that the now-dry streets had recently been covered with water, reports the Associated Press.
The President said: “These are people that have done a fantastic job of getting things together.”
He then pulled a man wearing a red “Trump” T-shirt in front of photographers, telling him, “Look at this guy. You just became famous.”
One man joked that he thought he’d see Noah’s ark coming down his once-flooded streets.
As Trump prepared to depart he said: “Good luck everybody” and “Good stuff.”