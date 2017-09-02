Donald Trump is visiting areas devastated by Hurricane Harvey for the second time hoping to make a better impression then he did earlier in the week when he was slammed for making it all about himself.

To his credit he didn’t crow about crowd sizes or use the suffering of others as an opportunity to sell his own merchandise.

For a third time, Trump is using Hurricane Harvey as product placement for a hat he sells for $40 pic.twitter.com/8Js7DEnbAs — Gabriel Snyder (@gabrielsnyder) August 29, 2017

He did however make a largely nonsensical dig at the media instead.

Pres. Trump praises Coast Guard for saving people "by going into winds that the media would not go into...unless it's a really good story." pic.twitter.com/6JFH45o0wn — ABC News (@ABC) September 2, 2017

He said: ”I hear the Coastguard saved 11,000 people. Think of it: almost 11,000 people by going into winds the media would not go into.

“They will not go into those winds unless it’s a really good story in which case they will.”

Says the man that admitted he pardoned Arpaio during the storm because the ratings would be higher. — Mindy Grosh (@MindyGrosh) September 2, 2017

There’s no arguing with him - the media wouldn’t go into those winds to save people because, y’know, they’re not the Coastguard.

Other occupations that wouldn’t go “into those winds” include:

Lawyers

Waiters

every single occupation other than the Coastguard and the emergency services

Oh, and the President of the United States.

Trump also appears to be conveniently forgetting a number of incidences where reporters have interrupted broadcasts to save lives, including CNN’s Drew Griffin who, live on TV, rushed to the aid of this truck.

CNN

Did this motherfucker forget on the ground reporters, fleeing their own flooded studios, still saving folks they came upon while reporting? — Non-Monumental K (@Citizen_Kryptik) September 2, 2017

Elsewhere, Trump made a quick pit stop near a church in suburban Houston to speak with residents affected by Harvey and its flooding.

Trump chatted with people who told him that the now-dry streets had recently been covered with water, reports the Associated Press.

The President said: “These are people that have done a fantastic job of getting things together.”

Dude is obsessed with “the media”. — SeanTConner (@sean15012) September 2, 2017

He then pulled a man wearing a red “Trump” T-shirt in front of photographers, telling him, “Look at this guy. You just became famous.”

One man joked that he thought he’d see Noah’s ark coming down his once-flooded streets.