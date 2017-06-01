Donald Trump’s latest Twitter gaffe has already found its way onto a slogan T-shirt.

The American President, who’s no stranger to social media - posted a half finished sentence to his Twitter account on Wednesday 31 May.

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” he posted and then deleted.

The tweet had already received more than 108,000 retweets and 135,000 likes by 4AM, according to CNN.

The tweet may no longer exist, but you can now keep it close to your heart by wearing this humorous take on the phrase by othing retailer, Teespring.