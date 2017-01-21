Britain’s Defence Secretary has vowed to ensure the UK enjoys a “deep and enduring partnership” with his now confirmed American counterpart, despite growing fears among the global community. Sir Michael Fallon also promised the United States would remain Britain’s closest security partner after Donald Trump’s inauguration as president on Friday. General James “Mad Dog” Mattis has now been confirmed by the Senate as Trump’s defence secretary and Sir Michael drew attention to his experience as a former Nato commander as he congratulated him on taking up his post.

Sergei Chuzavkov/AP Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon promised the United States would remain Britain’s closest security partner

Pool via Getty Images General James “Mad Dog” Mattis was confirmed on Friday by the Senate as Trump’s defence secretary

It comes after Trump again raised concerns about his commitment to Nato at a time when Russia is showing increasing aggression. In his inauguration speech on Friday, the new president complained that the US had “subsidised the armies of other countries” and “defended other nations’ borders while refusing to defend our own”. Retired government officials in Pakistan expressed concern to the Associated Press that Trump would target the Islamic world, particularly Pakistan, because of his campaign rhetoric about Muslims as well as his inaugural speech in which he promised to eradicate Islamic terrorism worldwide.

Alex Wong via Getty Images In his inauguration speech on Friday, President Trump complained that the US had “subsidised the armies of other countries”