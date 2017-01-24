The special relationship between Britain and the US “can always be closer”, the White House has said, as it’s revealed Donald Trump is “excited” about meeting Theresa May. President Trump will have a “great conversation” about the potential for trade with the UK, his press secretary Sean Spicer said on Monday. The prime minister will become the first foreign leader to meet the new president for talks.

Susan Walsh/AP Donald Trump is said to be "excited" to meet Theresa May, his press secretary revealed

FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/POOL/PA Wire Theresa May will become the first foreign leader to meet the new president

Spicer said the visit, a week after President Trump’s inauguration, reflects the historic ties between the two countries. “I think we have always had that special relationship with Britain and that reflects in the Prime Minister’s first visit here,” he told reporters at the White House. “He’s had a great conversation with her and he looks forward to having her here but we can always be closer.”

Evan Vucci/AP Sean Spicer said the visit reflects the historic ties between the US and Britain

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images Theresa May will visit President Trump at the White House on Friday